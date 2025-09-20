Diezani Alison-Madueke denies social media claims, calls for caution

Nigerian former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke

By Emma Nnadozie

Former Petroleum Minister Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke has denied recent social media claims circulating about her, describing them as “false, malicious, and a calculated attempt to smear her name.”

In a statement released Thursday by her family, legal representatives and the Bayelsa Youth Association, the former minister said she did not make the statements being attributed to her and has no financial dealings with the parties referenced in the online posts.

“This is not the first time that false narratives have been planted in the media to distort facts and damage her reputation,” the statement said, adding that Mrs. Alison-Madueke is committed to clearing her name through proper legal channels.

The statement urged the media and the public to verify information before sharing it and called on relevant authorities to investigate those responsible for spreading what the group described as a “campaign of falsehood.”

Mrs. Alison-Madueke reiterated her preference to address any disputes through due process rather than in the “court of public opinion.”