DeeOne to employ over 700 in attempt to break longest stand-up comedy record

Comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as DeeOne, has said his attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest stand-up comedy performance will see over 700 people employed in various positions.

The funnyman said in a video shared on Instagram that about 90 people will be involved in production. More will be engaged in catering, ushering and security, among others.

“DeeOne’s show is employing over 700 people on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th of October,” he captioned his post on Thursday.

Known for his quick wit, the reality TV star is ready to push the limits of his creativity.

The announcement has generated widespread excitement among fans and fellow entertainers.

DeeOne revealed that the record-breaking attempt will span 40 hours and is scheduled to take place in Lagos.

The comedian’s announcement drew a wave of support from fellow celebrities.

Comedian Josh2funny called him “my favorite comedian,” while singer Teddy A (@iamteddyA) cheered, “Let’s go!” Actress Tonto Dikeh also voiced her encouragement: “Deeone, you can do this! I dey your back.”

Fans have flooded the post with reactions, praising the comedian’s ambition and determination.