Deeone to break GWR longest stand-up comedy record with 40-hour marathon

Nigerian comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as Deeone, has announced plans to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest stand-up comedy performance.

Known for his quick wit and magnetic stage presence, the reality TV star is ready to push the limits of his creativity.

The announcement, shared across his social media platforms, has generated widespread excitement among fans and fellow entertainers.

Deeone revealed that the record-breaking attempt will span 40 hours and is scheduled to take place from October 2-4, 2025, at Pallazo Lagos, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

Deeone’s announcement drew a wave of support from fellow celebrities.

Comedian Josh2funny called him “my favorite comedian,” while singer Teddy A (@iamteddyA) cheered, “Let’s go!” Actress Tonto Dikeh also voiced her encouragement: “Deeone, you can do this! I dey your back.”

Sharing the news, Deeone posted a flier mimicking a traditional burial poster, a playful nod to his signature humor, signaling a bold new chapter in his career.

Fans have flooded the post with reactions, praising the comedian’s ambition and determination.

