Davido my brother, I will never betray him – Tiwa Savage

By Patrick Igwe

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has spoken on her relationship with fellow music icon Davido, clarifying recent tensions and stressing that she harbors no ill-will toward him.

Tiwa Savage explained that despite public speculation, her bond with Davido remains positive and rooted in mutual respect.



“I haven’t spoken to you David but I do want you to know that I do love you and I would never betray you or like take sides,” she said in an interview on The BreakFast Club.

The singer revealed she had filed a police report against Davido, noting that the move was driven by precaution rather than hostility.

According to her, the misunderstanding escalated after what she described as a miscommunication.



“I think it was a miscommunication,” she noted. “I think out of anger maybe he might have made threats.”

While Savage admitted she did not believe Davido would carry out those threats, she emphasised the importance of protecting herself.

“He might have made threats, do I think he was really going to go ahead with it? No, but again I’m not taking any risks,” she said. “You could be saying it around people who wanna now act out on what you’re saying.”

Before resorting to official measures, Savage explained that she first tried to resolve the matter quietly by contacting Davido’s older family members.

“Before I did that though I reached out to members of his family, I’m not gonna say names, but people that are older than him, and I said okay I’m hearing threats can we solve this and none of them came back to me,” she said. “Just for the record, before I do anything can we solve this?”

Vanguard News