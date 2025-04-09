I’ll never let anything happen to Tiwa Savage – Davido

Afrobeats superstar Davido has declared his unwavering support for fellow Nigerian artiste Tiwa Savage, promising to shield her from harm despite their past differences.

This statement comes a year after Savage reportedly filed a petition against Davido, accusing him of threatening her life.

The rift between the two artistes began in January 2024 when Tiwa Savage posted a picture online with Sophia Momodu, Davido’s first baby mama—a move that sparked controversy.

However, in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Davido sought to clear the air and emphasise his enduring bond with Savage.

He described their conflict as a misunderstanding rooted in personal connections.

“We used to stay in the same house. The situation with Tiwa Savage was personal because she was a good friend to Sophia,” Davido explained.

He went on to express deep affection and respect for the songstress, saying, “Tiwa Savage is my sister for life, but she changed the game for females. We are family, and I love her and her child. It’s just like a brother and sister fight. She did reach out. I will never allow anything to happen to her.”

