David Onuche named RTIFN state co-ordinator for Kogi

The group Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria(RTIFN), working in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD), has appointed Mr. David Onuche Excel as the new State Co-ordinator for Kogi.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was approved by the RTIFN board and formally conveyed by the National Coordinator, Hon. Ahmed Bala. “Sequel to management deliberations, I am pleased to convey board approval and appointment as State Co-Ordinator – Kogi to the above-named organisation. Your appointment takes immediate effect,” he stated.

Mr. Onuche, who currently serves as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Kogi State Governor on Grassroots Mobilisation, brings a wealth of experience in engaging local communities and coordinating development programmes. His leadership in mobilising citizens and fostering civic participation has positioned him as a bridge between government policies and grassroots action.

Reacting to his appointment, Mr. Onuche pledged to use the new platform to expand youth involvement and promote inclusive governance. “This appointment is a call to service, and I am committed to using this platform to strengthen youth involvement, foster inclusive governance, and ensure that our communities feel the real impact of government policies,” he said.

The RTIFN and FMYD congratulated him, expressing confidence that his vision and energy would drive the organisation’s objectives of youth empowerment, governance reform, and sustainable community development in Kogi State.