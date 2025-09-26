Dangote, PENGASSAN bicker over alleged mass sack of Nigerians, replacement with Indians

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

A war of words has erupted between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, and the management of Dangote Refinery over allegations of mass sack of Nigerian workers and their replacement with foreigners.

PENGASSAN, in a statement by its General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, accused the refinery of terminating the employment of over 800 Nigerian workers and replacing them with more than 2,000 Indian nationals.

PENGASSAN described the move as “unjust” and a violation of Nigeria’s labour laws.

“We are deeply saddened to report the unjust termination of over 800 Nigerian workers, whose dedication and service have been integral to the operations of this plant. Instead of valuing and retaining this workforce, management has chosen to replace these qualified Nigerians with over 2,000 Indian workers, many of whom lack valid immigration documentation,” PENGASSAN said.

The association further argued that the alleged action undermines the welfare of Nigerian workers and the integrity of the country’s labour system.

“The dismissal of such a significant number of Nigerian workers without due consultation or any transparent justification contravenes the legal rights granted to all employees in Nigeria,” the statement continued.

PENGASSAN also linked the development to what it called a “worrying trend” of exploitative practices within the Dangote Group, accusing the conglomerate of prioritising profit over ethical practices and community welfare.

Warning that it would not tolerate what it termed the “marginalisation of Nigerian workers in favour of foreign labour,” the union issued an ultimatum to the refinery to reinstate all sacked staff.

“We therefore urge the management of the Dangote Refinery to recall all terminated Nigerian workers. Failure to comply will leave us with no option but to commence exploring all sections of the Nigerian Constitution and the relevant labour laws,” the union warned.

PENGASSAN disclosed that an emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting has been scheduled to decide on its next course of action if its demands are not met. It also called on Nigerians to support the workers.

“This slave labour of our brothers and sisters must not be tolerated or supported, as injury to one is injury to all,” the statement added.

Dangote debunks allegations

However, the management of Dangote Refinery has denied the allegations, insisting that more than 3,000 Nigerians continue to work at the facility despite an ongoing reorganisation.

In its response, the refinery explained that only a small number of staff were affected by the restructuring, which it said was necessary to address sabotage and strengthen operations.

“Over 3,000 Nigerians continue to work actively in our Petroleum Refinery at present. Only a very small number of staff were affected, as we continue to recruit Nigerian talent through our various graduate trainee programmes and experienced hire recruitment process,” the company said.

According to the statement, the reorganisation followed “intermittent cases of sabotage within the facility with dire consequences on human life and related safety concerns.

“The foregoing decision was taken in the best interest of the refinery. We remain vigilant to our internal systems and vulnerabilities to ensure the long-term stability of this strategic national asset. It is imperative to protect the refinery for the benefit of Nigerians, our partners across Africa, and the thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on it,” management explained.

Reaffirming its commitment to workers’ rights, the refinery said it adheres to internationally accepted labour principles, including the right of employees to decide on union membership without interference.

It stressed that the restructuring was “an audit process to safeguard the long-term stability of a strategic national asset” and pledged to continue working with regulators, employees, and stakeholders to maintain transparency and accountability.