Cross River disburses N800m grant to 400 ex-agitators, farmers

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River State government has disbursed N800 million in grants to 200 former members of the defunct Bakassi Defence Force and 200 farmers, giving each beneficiary N2 million as start-up capital to stimulate economic growth and development.

The beneficiaries, drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state, were earlier sent to Nasarawa State for intensive training on innovative and integrated agricultural value chains at the Countryside Stewardship Scheme (CSS) Farms, under the sponsorship of the state government through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

Speaking at the cheque presentation ceremony held at Hogis Royale Hotel, Calabar, Governor Bassey Otu said the empowerment programme was part of his administration’s strategic human capital development plan.

He noted that one of the hallmarks of a responsible government was its commitment to carrying the people along in its overall development agenda.

“Any failure to properly harness and articulate the potential of our youths will leave them with no option than anti-social vices and activities, which usually dent the progress, harmony and peace of society,” Otu said.

He described the N800 million disbursement as a value-driven gesture aimed at reducing restiveness among young people while promoting food sufficiency and wealth creation.

“We deliberately chose the agricultural value chain as the preferred sector for the training and empowerment due to its enormous benefits and the need to attain food sufficiency before the end of my administration.

“The coast is clear for every youth willing to shun violence and embrace self-employment opportunities created by the government. The seed capital you receive today is to test your character and commitment; once we see what you have done with it, we are ready to do more,” the governor assured.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Patrick Egbede, explained that the programme was initiated by Governor Otu to equip participants with skills and knowledge required to thrive in the agricultural sector.

He expressed optimism that the trainees would make meaningful contributions to their lives, families, communities, and the overall growth of the state’s economy.

A representative of the Bakassi Defence Force, Obongette Okon, thanked the governor for the initiative, pledging that the beneficiaries had turned a new leaf.

“We have changed and will not go back to our past. We will ensure that peace continues to reign in the state,” he said.