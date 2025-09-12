Gov Dauda Lawal disburses N1.1bn SABER grant to empower Zamfara businesses

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has launched the disbursement of N1.1 billion in business grants to entrepreneurs and business groups under the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme.

The ceremony took place on Thursday at Dr. Garba Nadama Hall, JB Yakubu Secretariat, Gusau, where thousands of beneficiaries gathered to witness the historic initiative.

Governor Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to economic development through business empowerment, innovation, and growth. He explained that SABER, a World Bank-backed initiative, is designed to strengthen state-level policies, improve the business environment, attract private investment, foster entrepreneurship, and accelerate inclusive economic growth.

A total of N1.1 billion has been allocated for direct distribution to support business expansion across the state. “Today, we are distributing N1.1 billion to business groups,” Governor Lawal stated. “This includes 2,000 beneficiaries receiving N150,000 each, 1,000 entrepreneurs receiving N500,000 each, and 60 top-level business owners receiving N5 million each.”

The governor expressed satisfaction that his administration has fulfilled its promise to restore and revitalize business activities in Zamfara. He assured that the state will soon attract investors and entrepreneurs from within and outside the region. “This initiative will boost self-reliance and position Zamfara as a hub for sustainable business development and economic resilience,” he added.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, and Tourism, Hon. Abdul Rahman Tumbido, praised the intervention, noting its potential to expand business capacity, create new markets, and stabilize the local economy. He commended the World Bank for providing technical support, emphasizing the importance of public-private partnerships in driving economic growth.

In his remarks, Dr. Charles Oni, Director-General and CEO of SMSE, applauded Governor Lawal’s foresight and urged beneficiaries to utilize the funds responsibly to become self-reliant, contribute to wealth creation, and generate employment within their communities.