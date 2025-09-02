CRISIS: PDP faction passes no-confidence vote in Adeleke’s deputy, BoT member

PDP flag

…They’re jesters — Ex-PDP scribe lPDP calls for calm

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— AHEAD of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ife Federal Constituency, yesterday, passed a vote of no confidence in the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, and a former PDP National Secretary, Professor Wale Oladipo, for anti-party activities.

The PDP leaders from Ife Federal Constituency urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to replace his deputy on the grounds that he (Adewusi) does not have the backing of party supporters in Ifeland.

Vanguard gathered that the party leaders from Ife Federal Constituency, who met in Ile-Ife, accused the deputy governor and a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, Professor Wale Oladipo, of fraternising with members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the town, especially Mr Taofeek Ajilesoro

Vanguard further gathered that the meeting, which was supposed to be hosted by the deputy governor, being the leader in the zone, turned awry as suspected thugs allegedly stopped party leaders from accessing the venue.

The meeting was eventually moved to the Senatorial leader’s residence in Ile-Ife, where various critical decisions were taken and a communique issued at the end of the meeting.

The PDP leaders, in a communique by its Financial Secretary, Adesoji Adegoke; two serving Commissioners, Dipo Eluwole and Biyi Odunlade and former deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Ropo Oyewale, described the move of the deputy governor and others as dangerous for the party ahead of next year’s election.

The communique, which was countersigned by 35 other leaders of the party, reads: “That party leaders strongly condemn the invitation of thugs and hoodlums to the Ife Federal Constituency meeting by the Party Chairman, Mr Olasunkanmi Makinde (a.k.a Benco), purportedly on the instructions of Prof. Wale Oladipo. This meeting was earlier scheduled to be held at the residence of the deputy governor.

“That the leadership is equally disappointed by the continued fraternity of Prof. Wale Oladipo, the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, and the Ife East PDP Chairman, Mr Olasunkanmi Makinde (a.k.a Benco), with Mr Bimbo Ajilesoro, who has since defected from the party.

“The meeting also resolved that the trio of deputy governor, Professor Oladipo and Makinde, actions amounted to anti-party activities and posed grave danger to the success of the party in Ifeland.

“A vote of no confidence is passed in Prof. Wale Oladipo, the Deputy Governor, Prince Adewusi, and the PDP Chairman of Ife East Local Government, Mr Olasunkanmi Makinde.”

They’re jesters — Ex-PDP scribe

Reacting to the vote of no confidence, Professor Oladipo described the leaders at the meeting as a group of jesters who do not know the position of the party’s constitution before taking a decision.

Oladipo said: “People are willing to start a crisis within the party, ahead of next year and I would not allow it to thrive. Ajilesoro is an indigene of Ile-Ife, like me, and I would not join a fight against him. I and the deputy governor are leaders and our responsibility is to attract people to the party, not encourage them to leave.

“And those who want to fight the deputy governor should pick a new fight; he and the governor would be re-elected together next year by God’s grace.”

PDP calls for calm

Meanwhile, the Osun PDP, in a statement by its Chairman, Sunday Bisi, directed parties in the crisis to maintain the status quo.

Mr Bisi said: “The party directs all members and stakeholders in Ife Federal Constituency to immediately suspend further actions capable of escalating the situation. All concerned are hereby instructed to maintain the status quo in line with the conflict resolution mechanisms of our party.

“The State Chapter of the PDP reiterates its respect and high regard for leaders of the party, particularly Prince Kola Adewusi, Deputy Governor of Osun State, and Prof Wale Oladipo, member of the PDP Board of Trustees. They remain critical pillars of our party, and any grievances directed at them must be channelled strictly through the internal conflict resolution mechanisms of the party.”