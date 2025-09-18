Court stops LG by-election in Edo

Court

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN Edo High Court sitting in Benin City has restrained the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) and the State Government from going ahead with the planned local government by-elections across 59 wards in the state.

Justice Mary E. Itsueli, sitting as a vacation judge, granted the order following an ex parte motion brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP, through its counsels, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, Michael Ekwemuka and P. W. Akwuen, in the suit, B/247M/2025 prayed the court for leave to apply for judicial review of EDSIEC’s decision to conduct by-elections to fill councillorship positions in the affected wards.

The party argued that the councillors’ tenures remain valid until September 2026, making any attempt to declare their seats vacant unlawful.

in the Certified True Copy (CPC) of the ruling sighted by Vanguard late Thursday and dated September 16, 2025, to the judge ruled that “The Respondents are to stay further actions and are restrained from conducting the election or taking any further steps in connection with the planned Local Government by election across 59 wards in the Local Government Area of Edo State, particularly as it relates to the seats/offices of the duly elected Councillors in their respective wards, pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion on notice for Judicial review to be filed pursuant to the grant of leave.

“This case is referred to the Honourable Chief Judge for assignment to a regular court. Return date is 30th September, 2025.”