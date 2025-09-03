Collecting fare from man and failing to show up is punishable offence — Police

The Rivers State Police Command has cautioned against a common social trend of collecting transport money from men and failing to honour the meeting, warning that such behaviour is a punishable offence.

In a viral video circulating online, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, described the act as fraudulent and punishable under the law.

Collecting Transport Fare from a Man without Going to See Him is an Offense that Could Land You in Jail — Rivers Police PPRO Informs You-Know-Who pic.twitter.com/Lk6zrsXQLT — Emmanuel Ole (@iam_emmyglow) September 3, 2025

“Taking transport fare from a man without actually going to meet him is an offence. It is regarded as obtaining money under false pretence, and the law considers it a crime,” she explained.

The police spokesperson noted that if reported, offenders could be arrested and prosecuted, stressing that people must desist from financial dealings that involve deceit.

The video has stirred wide debate on social media, with some Nigerians arguing that the matter is more of a moral failing than a criminal act, while others agreed that it constitutes fraud.

Vanguard News