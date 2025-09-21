CJN to swear-in 57 new SANs Sept 29

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on September 29, swear-in 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs.

According to a statement that was signed by the Director, Information & Public Relations at the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, the swearing-in ceremony is part of programmes lined up to formally herald the 2025/2026 legal year of the apex court.

“In line with our age-long tradition, during the special court session, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, will deliver a state-of-the-Judiciary address, with a view to highlighting the performance of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian Judiciary in general, in the 2024/2025 legal year.

“In the same vein, other leading stakeholders in the Justice Sector will present speeches bordering on the state of the sector. These include: Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), amongst others.

“It will be recalled that the Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after a remarkably successful 2024/2025 legal year, on Monday, 21st July, 2025.

“All the programmes outlined to mark the formal commencement of the new legal year will start at 10:00am,” the statement added.