Carter Bridge irredeemable — Umahi

The Federal Government has said that the situation of Carter Bridge in Lagos State was critical and all stakeholders must realise that the bridge is irredeemable.

Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, made this remarks in Lagos yesterday, during a comprehensive inspection of the bridge under deck.

He said: “What we did today is to see whether we can salvage the ramps, so that we cut down the cost of construction and the time of construction.

“That decision, we could not take.

“We need consultants and Berger to put their observations, and we have instruments we use to determine whether the observations are right or wrong.

“If the observations are as they have sent to us, then, it means that both the ramp and the main axial section of the Carter Bridge will have to go,” Umahi said.

He said that the previous Carter Bridge was demolished by explosives and still within the water.

“Whatever we are doing, we have to consider removal of that so as not affect our navigational activities.”

Umahi also said that the Federal Government wanted to determine if it could still salvage somethings from Carter Bridge while taking a different alignment.

“The critical decision we have to take is: since it seems that all stakeholders are at peace that a new Carter Bridge should be constructed, is there any way we can salvage and repair something to be in use while we take a different alignment?”

Umahi, however, said that the government was not considering demolishing the existing Third Mainland Bridge and building a new one.

“The ministry is not buying the idea of a fresh Third Mainland Bridge, we will do everything possible to do rehabilitation of the bridge,” he said.