British imposed wrong education model on Africa – Methodist Archbishop

….Backs ban on school graduations, blames insecurity, unemployment on certificate-based system

By Steve Oko, Aba

The Methodist Archbishop of Aba Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Agupusi, has accused the British of distorting Africa’s education system by introducing a certificate-driven model that neglects skills, entrepreneurship, and moral values.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the silver jubilee celebration of Methodist High School, Aba, Archbishop Agupusi argued that before colonial intrusion, Africans thrived in various fields without unemployment, but the colonial system placed excessive emphasis on paper qualifications rather than ability.

“Before the Whitemen came, no African was unemployed,” he said. “They introduced all kinds of programmes that make people unemployable after graduation.”

The cleric warned that the over-reliance on certificates has produced graduates lacking employable skills, fueling insecurity, poverty, and moral decay. He called for a curriculum overhaul that prioritizes craft, vocational training, entrepreneurship, and skills acquisition to produce self-reliant graduates.

Archbishop Agupusi also condemned the removal of history from school curricula, insisting that mission schools remain critical in balancing academics with moral values. “Our society would have been worse without the church,” he noted, stressing that missions instill discipline and character alongside learning.

On education reforms, he commended the Abia State Government for banning lavish graduation ceremonies in primary and secondary schools, describing them as exploitative and misleading. “Stopping it is good so that children don’t get the false impression that they have arrived. Economically too, it is draining parents’ pockets,” he said.

Highlighting the role of poor education in Nigeria’s insecurity, the Archbishop added: “If we inculcate discipline and moral values in our students, they will not agree to be recruited as thugs during elections.”

He further disclosed that Methodist High School would mark its 25th anniversary on October 5 with the launch of a ₦500 million development fund to expand skills acquisition and ICT programmes, as well as complete its permanent site.

Supporting his remarks, School Board Chairman Dr. Emma Ndukwe said mission schools have consistently delivered quality education and should receive stronger government support. Planning Committee Chairman Uwakwe Maduka also cautioned that good education policies risk failure when poorly timed or implemented, citing the challenges of adapting to the new school curriculum.

The Diocesan Lay President, John Ajuga, insisted that Nigeria’s education fared better under mission management, stressing that the church’s role in education is not for profit but to restore quality and values.