Breaking: NUPENG suspends strike

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its ongoing nationwide strike over its face-off with the Dangote Group.

NUPENG had on Monday declared a nationwide industrial action to protest the refusal of the Dangote Group to allow its workers to join the union, particularly NUPENG.

Vanguard gathered that the strike was called off after parties reached an agreement at a meeting convened by the Department of State Services (DSS). The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Labour and Finance, as well as officials of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

It was further learnt that Seyu Dantata led the Dangote management team to the meeting.

Details of the agreement were not available at the time of filing this report.