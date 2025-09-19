Fubara lands in Port Harcourt

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has arrived Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Read Also: Rivers: Assembly resumes sitting, Fubara fails to show up

This is coming two days after President Bola Tinubu lifted the state of emergency imposed on the state.

The governor arrived the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa at 12:11 p.m.

He was accompanied by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and Edison Ehie, his former Chief of Staff.

Fubara’s plane landed after a convoy from the Government House, Port Harcourt, arrived the airport with loads of security men.

On arrival, Governor Fubara, who had laced his eyes with dark eyeglasses, was received by loyalists who had stormed the airport as early as 6a.m.

On ground to receive the governor were a former Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr. Emma Okah; former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh; former Nigerian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Oji Ngofa; former Commissioner for Environment, Sydney Gbara; and former factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo

Others were former Commissioner for Youths, Chisom Gbali; former Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Evans Bipi; former President of NUPENG, Igwe Achese; former Commissioner for Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja; and former council chairmen of Port Harcourt City, Ezebunwo Ichemati, and Obio/Akpor, among others.

Details coming.

Earlier…

Earlier in the day, Fubara’s supporters gathered at the Government House in Port Harcourt, eagerly awaiting his return to work.

As was the case yesterday, the crowd arrived early on Friday, drumming, dancing, and singing.

They divided into two groups. While one was at the Government House, the other was stationed at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, to welcome the governor.

Vanguard News