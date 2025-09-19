Rivers: Assembly resumes sitting, Fubara fails to show up

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dan Abia, Omeiza Ajayi, Davies Iheamnachor, John Alechenu & Luminous Jannamike

LAGOS — The return to democratic rule in Rivers State after six months of emergency rule started on a shaky and disappointing note yesterday. While the House of Assembly resumed, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi, failed to show up.

Fubara’s absence led to a crowd of enthusiastic supporters, who thronged the Government House in Port Harcourt, dispersing in disappointment around 7 p.m. after waiting for about 12 hours. The crowd started arriving at Government House from the 23 local government areas of the state as early as 7a.m.

The polity was replete with speculations on why the governor, who left the country shortly after his suspension on March 18, did not resume as expected. While some feared that he may not return because he had been ‘robbed’ of powers and hobbled, sources said he was holding meetings with key stakeholders in Abuja on the way forward before returning to Government House.

However, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and Fubara’s predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, said he had called and the governor assured of his readiness to resume.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Wike said he had spoken to Fubara and he was ready to return to the country to assume office.

Asked if he would support Fubara for a second term, Wike said it was too early to do so.

Earlier in the day, former Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas(retd), paved the way for Fubara’s return. He officially quit his position, handed power over to elected executives, urged support for Governor Fubara, and bid Rivers people good bye.

Ibas, who was silent on how much he spent in the six months he administered Rivers, since March 18, despite calls from stakeholders to give a financial report, said President Tinubu’s mandate of restoring order had been achieved and cautioned stakeholders against bringing the state to the brink of collapse again.

However, while the governor failed to return, the lawmakers resumed.

Assembly urges Fubara to forward commissioners list, appropriation bill

At its first sitting after six months suspension, the Rivers State House of Assembly urged the yet-to-return Governor Fubara to commence the process of submitting a list of commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation.

The Assembly also asked the governor to come up with an appropriation bill that will address current realities in the state, and to ascertain what happened during the emergency rule.

The House, through a motion set the legislative agenda for the remaining session of the 10th Assembly.

Moving the motion on behalf of eight co-sponsors, Leader of the House, Major Jack, said that the House considered it imperative to set the agenda to reflect the current situation in the state.

Contributing to the debate on the motion, members applauded it and supported all the prayers therein.

Commenting on the Motion, Speaker Martin Amaewhule commended President Tinubu for restoring democratic institutions in the state, saying “Going forward, the House will work with the governor and abide by the terms of the peace parley and the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the interest of peace and good governance in the state.”

The House resolved to call on Governor Fubara to forward the list of commissioner-nominees to the House for screening and confirmation in line with the Constitution and “the terms of the peace parley.”

Amaewhule, after a voice vote in which all members backed the motion, said the Assembly will formally write the governor to request the names of commissioner-nominees and a fresh budget proposal.

A statement by Martins Wachukwu, Special Assistant on Media to the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, said: “The House further called on the governor to commence the process of coming up with an Appropriation Bill to cover the remaining part of the year to address current realities.

“Ascertain what transpired in the last six months with regards to the award of contracts and expenditures from the State’s Consolidated Revenue Fund.”

Massive crowd besiege Rivers Govt House, wait hours for Fubara

For over 12 hours yesterday, a huge crowd massed at the Government House and waited in vain to welcome Governor Fubara following the end of emergency rule in the state.

Residents, including politicians and major stakeholders, as early as 7a.m., besieged Government House in Port Harcourt to welcome the governor as he resumes duty after his six months suspension.

Fubara was expected in Government House, yesterday morning following the lifting of the six months emergency rule by President Bola Tinubu via a statement on September 17.

Various groups in the different attires from the 23 councils of the state were seen singing and dancing outside the gate, anticipating Fubara’s arrival.

Excited supporters of Fubara expressed satisfaction with the restoration of democratic rule in Rivers, hoping that the state would now witness more accelerated development to make up for the six months of emergency rule.

Former President of Nigerian Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Mr. Marvin Yobana, told Vanguard: “Today is a great day. A joyous day. I want to thank Mr. President for lifting the emergency rule in the state.

“I want to urge all political actors who have embraced peace to keep the peace. I commend the governor and the FCT Minister for toeing that path of peace. Rivers people voted for the governor and they love him very much.

“We must appreciate one another. We are here because we are happy as a people. The projects the governor embarked on are people-oriented. We believe that he will continue in that same speed to complete them for the best interest of Rivers State.”

Vanguard gathered that most of those who thronged Government House were members of the Simplified Movement (Fubara’s political structure) with some of the banners displaying photographs of former Speaker of the House and Governor Fubara’s top ally, Victor Oko-Jumbo.

Among them were immediate past council chairmen loyal to Fubara and their supporters such as former chairman of Obio/Akpor, Chijoke Ihunwo, and his counterpart from Port Harcourt City LG, Ezebunwo Itchemati.

Surprisingly, supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, were not seen, including the newly-elected LG chairmen.

Those seen leaving the Government Gouse Gate expressed frustration over the governor’s absence after waiting for several hours.

“We are going because we are hungry. Maybe when the governor comes we will return,” one of them said.

Empty Government House

Meantime, it has been gathered that the Brick House is now empty, following failure of the governor to return, yesterday as expected. Sources said the house would remain so until the governor resumes

Ibas quits, seeks support for Fubara

While handing over, Ibas said: “Six months ago, President Tinubu entrusted me with the solemn responsibility of steering Rivers State through an extraordinary moment in its history.

“Today, I can say with conviction that by the grace of God and through our collective efforts, the mandate has been accomplished; law and order has been restored; local government elections have been conducted and chairmen elected by the people now serve in their offices.

“Statutory boards and commissions have been reconstituted and are performing their duties. State budget had been passed by the National Assembly providing a legitimate fiscal framework for governance and development.

“These are milestones of progress that belong to all of us because they reflect the resilience of the people determined never to allow their state slip into paralysis.”

Constant vigilance

Ibas said despite the milestones, “we must be mindful, however, that statecraft is not a destination. Even the most advanced nations and countries must constantly renew themselves because governance is a living process.

“Rivers State will continue to require vigilance, sacrifice and leadership anchored on one enduring truth that governments exist to protect the people and to promote their welfare and well-being.”

Lessons learned

On the lessons learned from the emergency rule, Ibas said: “One of the enduring lessons of this season is that the exercise of power without restraint can cripple institutions and rivalry without dialogue clearly endangers democracy.

“Let this chapter stand as a permanent reminder that the health of our polity depends not on who wins or loses but on how political actors manage their differences and in the strength of the institutions we preserve and the unity we nurture.

Support Fubara

“As I hand back the reins of leadership to Governor Fubara, I do so with confidence and respect. I urge Rivers people to support him wholeheartedly because leadership and followership is a shared responsibility.

“No matter how competent and clear a vision may be it can only come to fruition and thrive with the active support of citizens. For me this is the closing of another chapter in life, devoted to service in diplomacy and now in governance.

“I leave with gratitude to God, proud of what we have accomplished together and hopeful of what lies ahead. May history remember not just the titles we bore but the fidelity with which we have served.”

Ibas thanked President Tinubu for reposing confidence in him and entrusting him with the onerous task of restoring order in the state as well as supporting him throughout the period.

I’ve forgiven Fubara — Wike

Meanwhile, Wike has said that he has put aside past differences with Fubara, insisting that reconciliation has already taken place.

While featuring on Channels TV programme, Wike said he would not engage with Governor Fubara if he had not forgiven him, stressing that for him, “everything is over.

“I have already said that we have been speaking. I will not engage with a man I have not forgiven. Everything is over. I am not a politician who says one thing today and another tomorrow. We must move forward,” he said.

The former Rivers governor, however, accused some unnamed individuals of attempting to frustrate the peace process by deliberately twisting legal interpretations surrounding the conduct of local government elections in the state.

“Unfortunately, there are people who do not want peace. Today, I watched individuals twisting the law, claiming illegality in the conduct of local government elections. But ask them: what did they do to prevent such illegality in the first place?” Wike queried.

He further lauded President Tinubu for his intervention in restoring calm in Rivers, noting that peace had returned to the state despite efforts by “conflict merchants” to stir the crisis, adding “the president

has done a great deal.”

Nothing to celebrate – Atiku

Speaking on the restoration of democracy in Rivers, former Vice President and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said on his X handle: “Lifting the suspension of Governor Simi Fubara is nothing to cheer about. The suspension of the Rivers State Governor and the State House of Assembly was unconstitutional when it was done six months ago and is still illegal today.

“President Tinubu had no power to suspend a democratically elected governor and state lawmakers. The Rivers shenanigans only signpost the dictatorship of the Tinubu administration.”

A misstep that shouldn’t have happened- Peter Obi

The 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, described the emergency as a misstep which should not have happened.

Obi expressed hope that all political gladiators in the state had learned a lesson from the sad episode because it would be a tragedy if no lessons were learned.

The former Anambra State governor said this in a post captioned: “The misstep that should not have happened,” on his X handle, yesterday.

He said: “The restoration of democracy in Rivers State after six months of needless disruption remains a sour side of our democracy today. It was a constitutional breach that will hurt our democracy for a long time.

“I just hope that some lessons were learned by all the gladiators in the Rivers State impasse. Great minds remind us that ‘The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing.

“A true leader is the one who admits his/her mistakes, is smart enough to learn from them, and is strong enough to correct them.

“I would like to congratulate the good people of Rivers State for their endurance in the face of provocations. And to appeal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the members of the state House of Assembly and all the political leaders in the state to embrace peace and forge ahead.

“The real mistake is the one where we end up learning nothing. Be assured that a new Nigeria is Possible and inevitable.”

Tinubu playing god in Rivers – ADC

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, criticised President Tinubu’s handling of the Rivers State political crisis, describing the suspension and subsequent reinstatement of Governor Fubara as a dangerous precedent that could weaken Nigeria’s democracy and encourage federal overreach.

The party warned that the development posed a serious risk to constitutional governance and the balance of power between federal and state authorities.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC expressed concern over the President’s approach to resolving the conflict in Rivers State, aying it raised questions about the proper limits of executive authority.

Abdullahi said the move was more about ‘political strategy’ than genuine efforts to strengthen democracy.

“On September 17, Nigerians witnessed a curious spectacle: President Tinubu directing the governor, deputy governor, and members of the state Assembly in Rivers State to ‘resume’ duties after serving his six-month suspension from office,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC argued that Tinubu’s actions amounted to assuming powers not granted to the presidency under the constitution, thereby undermining the rule of law and the democratic process.

The ADC argued that by sidelining elected officials without judicial process, the President effectively stripped the people of Rivers State of their right to be governed by leaders they freely chose at the ballot box.

“For six long months, the will of the people of Rivers State was set aside. Their elected leaders were, in effect, put on suspension, not by a court of law, but by a President who himself was elected.

“Now, with the wave of a hand and the stroke of his pen, the same President has decided to ‘allow’ other duly elected officials back to work, as though they were his political appointees,” the ADC added.

The party reminded Tinubu of his own history as a state governor who once championed federalism and state autonomy, contrasting it with his present actions, which it said have reduced governors to subordinates of the federal government.

“The President is not a headmaster, and governors are not his pupils to be sent home and recalled at his discretion. Yet, with this action, the President and his men have achieved their goals; not to restore peace to Rivers State, but to secure a thoroughly pacified government loyal to Abuja,” Abdullahi stressed.