Benue attack: 8 more bodies of Police recovered from attack scene —LG Chairman

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Eight more bodies of the Police personnel killed last Friday in an ambush by a combined team of armed herdsmen and local militia gangs at Agu Centre, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State have been recovered.

The team made up Police personnel and members of the Benue State Civil Protection Guards, BSCPG, ran into the ambush during a clearance operation between Tse Agbami and Agu Centre in Katsina-Ala council on the border with Ukum LGA.

About 16 personnel reportedly lost their lives in the offence, and some went missing. Their operational trucks were burnt and motorbikes carted away my the armed gang members.

Three corpses of the victims were initially recovered from the scene of the attack on Saturday while the search for the missing personnel continued.

The Chairman of Katsina-Ala council, Justine Shaku, yesterday disclosed that more bodies of Police personnel were recovered on Sunday in an operation led by the Police Commissioner, Mr Ifeanyi Emenari.He said: “Eight more bodies of dead Police officers were recovered on Sunday night. This brings the number to 11.

“The Police Commissioner, Ifeanyi Emenari is right here with me though the atmosphere is still tense and unfriendly. But we are on top of the situation.”

Meanwhile the Benue State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the development.