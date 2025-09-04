Benue Assembly: Intrigues, plots that ousted Speaker Dajoh

•How loyalty battles, impeachment plot consumed him

The intrigues that unfolded in the Benue State House of Assembly in the past week once again lend credence to the saying that in politics there are no permanent friends, only permanent interests.

From the start of his administration, Governor Hyacinth Alia moved to keep a close eye on the Assembly. He supported the emergence of Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh as Speaker. But in a dramatic turn, Dajoh was removed last week and replaced with Alfred Emberga, another of the Governor’s loyalists.

Though several insinuations trailed Dajoh’s sudden fall, sources close to government circles said it was tied to recent decisions of the House. Some members alleged that he had plotted to impeach the Governor, an allegation that earned him a three-month suspension after his resignation. He dismissed the claim as baseless.

There were also whispers that Dajoh had begun laying the groundwork for a 2031 governorship bid, reaching across party lines in ways that unsettled allies of the Governor.

But one factor stood out: his increasingly independent stance. He led the Assembly to reject some of Alia’s commissioner-nominees. He also compelled the Governor to suspend the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Dr. Grace Adagba; the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Mr. Maxwell Ogiri; and the Executive Secretary of the Lottery and Sports Betting Board, Mr. Michael Upper.

The Assembly had threatened to halt the screening of commissioners unless the trio were suspended. The Governor eventually bowed to pressure, handing them one-month suspensions before the nominees were cleared.

Testing governor’s will

For many observers, this was an open affront to the Governor. Suspending Dr. Adagba in particular was seen as a calculated move to undermine one of the most visible performers in Alia’s administration, especially in the education sector.

Secretary of the Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, Francis Odiir, described the action as reckless.

“That resolution of the House under the former Speaker to suspend attending to correspondences from the Governor and to stop screening his nominees was clearly an affront. It was like the House was on a mission,” he said.

“Demanding the suspension of Dr. Adagba, one of the most outstanding appointees, was a big blunder. It could be interpreted as an attempt to rubbish government achievements. They could have handled their grievances differently instead of drawing a battle line with the Governor, whose political war chest is enormous. Why start a fight you cannot win?”

Odiir noted that such ultimatums were alien to Nigeria’s political system. “Even the National Assembly cannot issue ultimatums to the President without consequences. The Benue Assembly overreached itself. That is why Dajoh’s loyalty came into question.”

The revolt, resignation

The crisis deepened on August 21, 2025, when a group of four members—Alfred Emberga (Makurdi North), Cyril Ekong (Oju 2), Abu Umoru (Apa), and Terna Shimawua (Kyan)—attempted to unseat Dajoh. The attempt failed, and the quartet were slammed with three months suspension.

Tension mounted until August 24, when Dajoh resigned. In a letter to the Clerk, he wrote: “I write to resign my position as the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly effective today, 24 August 2025. This is in good faith and in the interest of the state.”

That same day, the suspended Emberga, leader of the earlier revolt, emerged Speaker. At an emergency sitting presided over by Deputy Speaker Lami Ogenyi, Majority Leader Saater Tiseer moved a motion for forgiveness of the suspended quartet, seconded by Peter Ipusu. Their suspensions were lifted before the Clerk read Dajoh’s resignation letter.

With nominations called, Douglas Akya (Makurdi South) put forward Emberga’s name, seconded by Abu Umoru. The members unanimously endorsed him as Speaker.

In his acceptance speech, Emberga paid tribute to his predecessor and pledged inclusive leadership.

“My leadership will be anchored on inclusiveness, fairness and respect for diverse opinions. We shall work harmoniously with the Executive and Judiciary while maintaining our independence. Together, we shall uphold the dignity and integrity of this Assembly,” he said.

Reversals and clearances

On August 26, the Assembly revisited issues that triggered the crisis. An apology letter from the suspended appointees, which had earlier been ignored under Dajoh, was tabled. Members pardoned the officials and directed the Governor to reinstate them.

The commissioner-nominees earlier rejected were also cleared. Then came a fresh motion against Dajoh.

Terna Shimawua (Vandeikya II) alleged that on August 21, the former Speaker summoned members and used an attendance list to initiate a plan to impeach the Governor. He called for a six-month suspension.

Supporting the motion, Abu Umoru (Apa) recalled that the House had always frowned at such acts. Ruling on the matter, Speaker Emberga announced a three-month suspension for Dajoh.

Dajoh hits back

Reacting swiftly, Dajoh’s Media Aide, Terver Zamber, dismissed the impeachment allegation as false.

“In fact, just days before his resignation, the House under his leadership passed a vote of confidence in the Governor,” he said.

He questioned why only Dajoh was being punished if the supposed impeachment plan involved others.

“This three-month suspension is a political manoeuvre orchestrated by non-state actors and executed by elements within the 10th Assembly. It is unnecessary to spread falsehoods against the former Speaker, who resigned for peace and in the state’s interest,” Zamber said.

He urged the public to disregard the allegations and continue supporting the state government.

Governor’s reaction

Governor Alia congratulated the new Speaker and pledged cooperation. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, he praised the Assembly’s quick resolution of the crisis.

“The election of Mr. Emberga confirms the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues and reflects his commitment to uphold democratic values,” the statement read.

The Governor also commended Dajoh for his contributions and assured of continued collaboration with the legislature.

Political realignments ahead

Analysts believe the Assembly shake-up signals a new phase of political realignment in Benue. With the 2027 elections approaching, observers say more intrigues should be expected.

According to Odiir: “Realignments of forces are normal in our politics. As 2027 draws nearer, these events in Benue will shape alliances and, ultimately, election outcomes.”