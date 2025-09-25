Benue Assembly holds valedictory for first Deputy Speaker Audu Ogbeh

Ogbeh

…he demonstrated brilliance in service – Speaker

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly, Thursday held a valedictory session for the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Audu Ogbeh who served as the first Deputy Speaker of the Assembly from 1979 to 1982.

In his tribute at the event, Governor Hyacinth Alia extolled the virtues of the former Minister of Agriculture saying he lived a life of dedication and vision.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, the Governor stated that Chief Ogbeh was a workaholic and playwright who carried the name of Benue with pride.

He noted that the deceased demonstrated uncommon leadership qualities and in fairness served the people justly.

“We feel deeply sad over his passage. He left a legacy that embodied dedication and vision. He showed committment to the nation and exhibited values of integrity and service.

“He was a man who embraced responsibilities and made the difference in public service in trust and admiration. He fought for justice and progress,” the Governor said.

Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Alfred Emberga, described late Chief Ogbeh as a selfless leader and brilliant legislator who advocated the rights and welfare of his constituents and left an indelible mark on the legislative arena.

He said: “Chief Ogbeh demonstrated brilliance in service to his people and Nigeria. From his records as a member of the House, all his motions bothered on welfare and development of his people and the entire state.

“Our senior member was a very vocal and effective legislator, who endeared himself to his constituents with activism. He served his people selflessly and it behoves on us to emulate him, having left an enduring legacy.”

Chief Ogbeh died on August 9, 2025 at the age of 78. The valedictory session was attended by some former members of the Benue State House of Assembly and former Deputy Governor of the State, Chief Steven Lawani.