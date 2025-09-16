BBNaija S10: Imisi secures immunity after finding red envelope

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Imisi, has secured immunity from possible eviction in the eighth week of the reality TV show.

She became the first female contestant this season to find the coveted red immunity envelope, guaranteeing her a safe spot in the house for another week.

Imisi will now join fellow housemates Zita, Rooboy, and Faith in enjoying yet another week in Biggie’s house without the fear of eviction.

The ongoing season has been packed with unexpected twists, heated confrontations, and shifting alliances, keeping viewers glued to their screens.

