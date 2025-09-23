Bauchi Govt removes illegal structures ahead of economic summit

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi State Government has begun removing illegal structures, billboards, and waste disposal sites in the Bauchi metropolis ahead of the grand finale of its economic summit.

The government embarked on a coordinated clearance exercise to sanitise and beautify the metropolis through the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Bauchi State Urban Development Board (BSUDB), Bauchi State Road Traffic Agency (BAROTA), and Bauchi State Infrastructure Development and Management Agency (BSIDMA).

Dr. Mahmood Bose, Director-General of BASEPA, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the agencies would sustain the exercise beyond the summit, and urged residents, politicians and businesses to comply with existing regulations.

Bose said the exercise aimed to promote a clean and healthy environment, vital for attracting investors and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed, General Manager, BSUDB, warned property owners against erecting structures without proper approval.

He said that unplanned developments distort the state’s urban master plan and hinder infrastructural development.

The Director-General of BSIDMA, Abdulrahman Maiauduga, stated that the exercise aimed to remove illegal posters and billboards, which contribute to environmental pollution and deface public infrastructure.

Dr Zubairu Sani, Director of Operations, BAROTA, said the agency would focus on clearing road obstructions to ease traffic flow during the summit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bauchi State Economic and Investment Summit scheduled for October 2025 will showcase the state’s economic potential and investment opportunities across many sectors.

Vanguard News