Barca duo Raphinha, Joan Garcia injured, out for PSG clash

Raphinha

Barcelona suffered a double injury blow on Friday with winger Raphinha and goalkeeper Joan Garcia ruled out of upcoming matches including next week’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil international Raphinha is set to miss three weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the Spanish champions’ 3-1 win at Real Oviedo on Thursday in La Liga, Barcelona said in a statement.

Spanish stopper Garcia, meanwhile, suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee and the club said he will miss “between four and six weeks”.

Garcia is set to be replaced in goal by Polish veteran Wojciech Szczesny, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen also recovering from a back operation.

Raphinha should return for Barcelona’s clash against rivals Real Madrid on October 26, but Garcia will only be able to return if his injury heals on the quicker end of the expected recovery schedule.

Barcelona are set to have winger Lamine Yamal back for Sunday’s league game against Real Sociedad following a groin injury.

“Hey! I’m back,” wrote the teenage star in a post on Instagram, alluding to his return to action after missing the team’s last four games.

Barcelona trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by two points and opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win at Newcastle.

AFP