Ballon d’Or: Full list of countries leading award after Dembele’s win

France has now joined Argentina at the very top of the Ballon d’Or leaderboard after Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé clinched the 2025 edition on Monday night in Paris.

Dembélé’s victory means France now boasts 8 Ballon d’Or titles, tying with Argentina, who previously held the record solely through Lionel Messi’s legendary eight wins.

Unlike Argentina, France’s triumphs have come from a wider pool of players, including icons like Michel Platini, Zinédine Zidane, Karim Benzema, and now Dembélé.

Here’s a breakdown of the countries dominating the Ballon d’Or rankings after the 2025 edition:

1. Argentina – 8 wins

All achieved by Lionel Messi, making him the single most decorated player in the ballon d’or award’s history.

2. France – 8 wins

Shared across six players: Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinédine Zidane, Karim Benzema, Raymond Kopa, and now Ousmane Dembélé.

3. Germany – 7 wins

Powered by legends such as Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Müller, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and others.

4. Netherlands – 7 wins

With Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, and Ruud Gullit leading the way.

5. Portugal – 7 wins

Cristiano Ronaldo alone accounts for five of these titles, cementing his country’s place among the greats.

6. Italy – 5 wins

Notable winners include Paolo Rossi, Roberto Baggio, and Fabio Cannavaro.

7. Brazil – 5 wins

Icons like Ronaldo Nazário, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and Kaká delivered glory.

8. England – 5 wins

Winners include Sir Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan, and Michael Owen.

