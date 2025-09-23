Home » News » Ballon d’Or 2025: Full list of Men’s top 30 rankings
News

September 23, 2025

Ballon d’Or 2025: Full list of Men’s top 30 rankings

Ballon d’Or 2025: Full list of Men’s top 30 rankings

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris delivered yet another unforgettable night, with Ousmane Dembélé crowned the world’s best player and the unveiling of the full list of the men’s top 30 players crowned in Paris.”

The Paris Saint-Germain forward capped off a historic year after helping PSG clinch their first-ever European crown.

Alongside the main award, the night also featured the Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, Johan Cruyff Trophy, Socrates Trophy, and the Gerd Müller Trophy. But the biggest spotlight, as always, was on the Ballon

d’Or standings.

Here’s the full list of how the men’s rankings shaped up:

2025 Ballon d’Or Standings – Men’s Top 30

  1. Ousmane Dembele – Paris Saint-Germain
  2. Lamine Yamal – Barcelona
  3. Vitinha – Paris Saint-Germain
  4. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  5. Raphinha – Barcelona
  6. Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain
  7. Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid
  8. Cole Palmer – Chelsea
  9. Gianluigi Donnarumma – Paris Saint-Germain
  10. Nuno Mendes – Paris Saint-Germain
  11. Pedri – Barcelona
  12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli
  13. Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
  14. Desire Doué – Rennes
  15. Viktor Gyökeres – Sporting CP
  16. Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid
  17. Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona
  18. Scott McTominay – Manchester United
  19. João Neves – Benfica
  20. Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
  21. Serhou Guirassy – Stuttgart
  22. Alexis Mac Allister – Liverpool
  23. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
  24. Fabián Ruiz – Paris Saint-Germain
  25. Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan
  26. Erling Haaland – Manchester City
  27. Declan Rice – Arsenal
  28. Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
  29. Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
  30. Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.