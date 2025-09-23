Ballon d’Or 2025: Full list of Men’s top 30 rankings

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris delivered yet another unforgettable night, with Ousmane Dembélé crowned the world’s best player and the unveiling of the full list of the men’s top 30 players crowned in Paris.”
The Paris Saint-Germain forward capped off a historic year after helping PSG clinch their first-ever European crown.
Alongside the main award, the night also featured the Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, Johan Cruyff Trophy, Socrates Trophy, and the Gerd Müller Trophy. But the biggest spotlight, as always, was on the Ballon
d’Or standings.
Here’s the full list of how the men’s rankings shaped up:
2025 Ballon d’Or Standings – Men’s Top 30
- Ousmane Dembele – Paris Saint-Germain
- Lamine Yamal – Barcelona
- Vitinha – Paris Saint-Germain
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- Raphinha – Barcelona
- Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain
- Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid
- Cole Palmer – Chelsea
- Gianluigi Donnarumma – Paris Saint-Germain
- Nuno Mendes – Paris Saint-Germain
- Pedri – Barcelona
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli
- Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
- Desire Doué – Rennes
- Viktor Gyökeres – Sporting CP
- Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid
- Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona
- Scott McTominay – Manchester United
- João Neves – Benfica
- Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
- Serhou Guirassy – Stuttgart
- Alexis Mac Allister – Liverpool
- Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
- Fabián Ruiz – Paris Saint-Germain
- Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- Declan Rice – Arsenal
- Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
- Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.