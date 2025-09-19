Ballon d’Or 2025: date, time, list of nominees for every award

The 2025 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony is set for next week, celebrating the best men’s and women’s footballers of the 2024/25 season.

Unlike previous years, players will not have the opportunity to use the early months of the new term to make a case for the prestigious trophy.

Europe’s top leagues saw a mix of established stars and surprising new contenders this season, making the race for football’s most coveted individual awards highly competitive.

PSG’s maiden Champions League triumph could be a decisive factor for players like current favourite Ousmane Dembélé. However, standout individual performances from stars such as Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Mohamed Salah mean that European glory alone may not determine the winner when the ceremony takes place on 22 September.

The Women’s Ballon d’Or also features several contenders following England’s Euro 2025 victory. Arsenal’s Champions League success puts Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson in contention, alongside Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, and Mariona Caldentey.

When is the 2025 Ballon d’Or?



The 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place on Monday, 22 September, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. While the official start time is yet to be announced, last year’s ceremony began at 7:45 PM.

How to watch the Ballon d’or 2025 ceremony



Fans can watch the event live on SuperSports. The ceremony will be hosted by presenter Kate Scott alongside former Chelsea and Netherlands star Ruud Gullit.

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees



Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Désiré Doué, Denzel Dumfries, Serhou Guirassy, Viktor Gyökeres, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Robert Lewandowski, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Scott McTominay, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Michael Olise, Cole Palmer, Pedri, Raphinha, Declan Rice, Fabián Ruiz, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Vinícius Júnior, Vitinha, Florian Wirtz, Lamine Yamal.

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees



Sandy Baltimore, Barbra Banda, Aitana Bonmatí, Lucy Bronze, Klara Bühl, Mariona Caldentey, Sofia Cantore, Steph Catley, Temwa Chawinga, Melchie Dumornay, Emily Fox, Cristiana Girelli, Esther González, Caroline Graham Hansen, Patri Guijarro, Amanda Gutierres, Hannah Hampton, Pernille Harder, Lindsey Heaps, Chloe Kelly, Frida Maanum, Marta, Clara Mateo, Ewa Pajor, Clàudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, Alessia Russo, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Caroline Weir, Leah Williamson.

Men’s Kopa Trophy Nominees



Ayyoub Bouaddi, Pau Cubarsí, Désiré Doué, Estêvão, Dean Huijsen, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Rodrigo Mora, João Neves, Lamine Yamal, Kenan Yıldız.

Women’s Kopa Trophy Nominees



Michelle Agyemang, Linda Caicedo, Wieke Kaptein, Vicky López, Claudia Martínez Ovando.

Men’s Yashin Trophy Nominees



Alisson Becker, Yassine Bounou, Lucas Chevalier, Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Emiliano Martínez, Jan Oblak, David Raya, Matz Sels, Yann Sommer.

Women’s Yashin Trophy Nominees



Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, Hannah Hampton, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Daphne van Domselaar.

Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy Nominees



Antonio Conte, Luis Enrique, Hansi Flick, Enzo Maresca, Arne Slot.

Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy Nominees



Sonia Bompastor, Arthur Elias, Justine Madugu, Renée Slegers, Sarina Wiegman.

Men’s Club of the Year Nominees



Barcelona, Botafogo, Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain.

Women’s Club of the Year Nominees



Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, OL Lyonnes, Orlando Pride.

Vanguard News