At 70, I owe all life has given me to God – Ejovi

FOUNDER of Ejovi Family Foundation, Chief Johnbull Ejovi has said that he owed all that life has given him to God having lost his father when he was 12.

Ejovi stated this at at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, during an event organized by his children and family to mark his 70th birthday anniversary.

He said: “The journey of my life is far compared to where I am coming from and whatever thing I have done that made the children to put this together is by God’ grace.

“My father had me at old age and when I was 12, he died at about 97 years and I have always told my children that I never had any experience of him.

“I am giving the glory back to God because if not for God, it would have been a different ball game and I want to appreciate my children for celebrating me while I am still with them.

“My friends and business associates mean so much for me and I want to say thank for celebrating with me.”

The traditional of Agbon Kingdom, HRM Mike Omeru, Ogurimrime I, congratulated Ejovi on the birthday anniversary and prayed God to protect and guide him.

Chairman of the ceremony, Olorogun Andrew Oru while speaking said, described Ejovi as a perfect gentleman and a man that is well respected in the society.

He said: “The reason why we are here is to celebrate a man who has done very well. Two things that are important in the life of a man are the day he was born and the day of death.

“The day of a man’s birth is likely to be celebrated for several years while he is alive and when he dies, any other celebration is posthumous.

“For period of years and time I have known Ejovi, I find him to be a perfect gentleman well crafted with the fear of God and he is a man who will want to accept even when he knows that he is right but don’t take him for granted.

“He is serious minded person, a family man, a traditional man that is well respected in the society and I congratulate him on his 70 birthday.”

Also, Chief Mike Ikuku while congratulating Ejovi described him as “a very nice man”. He added: “I knew him while I was working in Westministers dredging and he has been gentleman, honest and good businessman who loved friends.

“It is my prayers that he fulfilled his destiny in life even as we celebrate with him today.”

A blossom friend of the celebrant, High Chief Emonena Victor Egukawhore Wayles while celebrating with Ejovi said, “The history of Ejovi will not be complete if I am not mentioned in it.”

Wife of the Chief Ejovi, Chief Mrs Ejovi offered prayers of longevity for her husband just as she appreciates all that came to celebrate with her husband.

Dignitaries that graced the event includes, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori; his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme; Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor; deputy speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Arthur Akpovwowo, High Chief Andrew Oru, Albert Akpomudje SAN, Obi Cubana and others.