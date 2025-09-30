ARISE News anchor, Maduagwu, killed by robbers in Abuja

•Police’s tactical teams to take over the investigation

By Kingsley Omonobi

ARISE Television News anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, has been killed by armed robbers during an attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

The attack took place in the early hours of yesterday.

ARISE News in a statement by Hadiza Usman-Ajayi on behalf of the management, said: “Sommie was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Her voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits,” the statement added.

Maduagwu, fondly called “Sommie” by colleagues, was 29 years old.

She joined ARISE News as a vibrant and engaging broadcaster whose work connected deeply with audiences.

Beyond her media career, she was also a trained lawyer and described as a professional, supportive colleague and dear friend to many within and outside the newsroom.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Nigeria Police.

Police’s tactical teams to take over the investigation

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Ajao Adewale, has directed the tactical teams of the Command, Special Anti-Robbery Squad and the Special Intelligence Unit to take over the investigation into the death of Maduagwu.

Police sources told Vanguard that Maduagwu, who was said to be living alone at Katampe, a district in the Kubwa-Kaduna axis of the FCT, has no relations in Abuja as her parents were based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Divisional Police Officer for Katampe, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Sadiq Abubakar, when eventually reached, disclosed that Police from his division have commenced an investigation into the robbery incident.

Also, FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said CP Adewale had directed Special tactical teams, including scene of crime exhibit experts to take part in the investigations.