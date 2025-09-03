Arase was like a son to me – Ex-IGP Aliyu Attah

Solomon Arase

By Kingsley Omonobi

Three former Inspectors-General of Police, IGP’ Aliyu Attah, IGP’ Ogbonnaya Onovo and IGP’ Alkali Baba on Wednesday visited the Maitama residence of late Inspector General of Police, IGP’ Solomon Arase Rtd to condole with the Arase family following his death on Sunday, August 31, 2025, in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Attah paid glowing tributes to the late Arase, recalling that “Arase was like a son to me”.

He said that late IGP Alhaji Gambo Jimeta handed him (Arase) over to me and asked me to take good care of him as an aspiring police officer.

“He rose to become an IGP. Today, we are mourning him. May his soul rest in peace.”

Atta further consoled Mrs. Arase, urging her to take heart and continue to pray for the repose of her late husband’s soul.

IGP Onovo prayed for the repose of Arase’s soul and encouraged Mrs. Arase to remain steadfast in prayer.

He described the late IGP as “a pathfinder who did his best for the Nigeria Police in particular, and the nation at large.”

Similarly, IGP Usman Alkali Baba saluted Arase as “a motivator” who worked tirelessly to improve the welfare of police personnel.

The condolence register was signed by Attah on behalf of his colleagues.