APC chieftain urges Nigerians to refrain from disparaging remarks

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged Nigerians to desist from making disparaging remarks about the country and its leadership, describing such actions as unpatriotic.

In a statement, Oyintiloye cautioned opposition members and critics of the government against what he termed “unguided comments” directed at President Bola Tinubu under the guise of politics.

He stressed that regardless of challenges, leaders should be accorded respect and dignity as representatives of the nation on the global stage.

“The way we portray our country and its leadership is a reflection of how our nationality is perceived internationally. People should remember that the internet never forgets; at the appropriate time, negative remarks made today could have consequences tomorrow,” he said.

According to him, disparaging Nigeria and its leadership “will do no one any good,” adding that with prayers and collective efforts, the nation could overcome its difficulties.

Oyintiloye further noted that some Nigerians abroad were facing harassment and humiliation partly due to the negative narratives spread about the country.

He therefore urged critics to rise above partisan politics and avoid comments that could damage Nigeria’s image globally.