Air India Crash sole survivor ‘too frightened to fly’, may never return to UK, family says

The sole survivor of June’s Air India crash may never return to Britain because he is too afraid to fly, his family revealed.

Relatives of Leicester businessman Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, said he remains “deeply traumatised” by the crash, which killed 260 people, and is currently receiving counselling in India.

“I think he will stay over there because he would be too frightened to get on a plane again,” his brother-in-law said as quoted by Daily Mail UK.

Ramesh, who escaped from seat 11A with cuts to his face and chest injuries, lost his brother Ajay, 35, in the tragedy.

His wife Hiral and their four-year-old son flew to India to support him but have since returned to the UK.

“He is still having treatment,” Hiral said.

Families of other British victims have accused Indian authorities and the Foreign Office of “a severe lack of communication” after some victims’ remains were mixed up or lost.

In a letter to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, they wrote: “Silence and a severe lack of communication force us to bring this to your attention. We feel abandoned.”

The bereaved families have launched legal action to obtain Air India’s maintenance and pilot records.

Vanguard News