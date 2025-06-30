Air India investigators probe ‘sabotage’ in crash that killed 260

Authorities in India are investigating whether sabotage was behind the Air India crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people earlier this month.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London Gatwick, went down just moments after takeoff on June 12, crashing into the hostel of a medical college. The accident claimed the lives of all 242 passengers and crew on board, as well as 19 people on the ground. The sole survivor was 40-year-old British national Vishwash Ramesh.

In a significant development, India’s Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, confirmed that sabotage is being considered. “The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun a full probe. It is being assessed from all angles, including any possible sabotage,” he said.

The crash occurred shortly after the pilot, 55-year-old Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, issued a desperate distress call: “No thrust… May Day… May Day.” Initial findings suggest both engines lost power—a highly rare event described by experts as a “one in a billion” scenario.

Investigators are now exploring whether deliberate fuel contamination may have caused the dual engine failure. Mr Mohol stated: “The CCTV footage is being reviewed and all angles are being assessed… several agencies are working on it.”

He added, “Once the report comes, we will be able to ascertain if it was an engine problem or fuel supply issue or why both the engines had stopped functioning.

“There is a CVR (cockpit voice recorder) in the black box, which has stored the conversation between the two pilots.

“It is too early to say anything but whatever it is, it will come out. The report will come in three months.”

The black box, which also includes a Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), remains in India. “It will not go anywhere. It is in AAIB’s custody and there is no need to send it outside. We will do the entire investigation,” Mr Mohol clarified.

Despite the tragedy, Mr Mohol sought to reassure the public about air safety. “All 33 Dreamliners have been inspected on the orders of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). Everything was found safe. That is why I said it was a rare accident. People are no longer scared and travelling comfortably.”

The plane crashed just 33 seconds after takeoff, reaching only 625 feet in altitude before descending rapidly into the college hostel where hundreds were having lunch.

Survivor Vishwash Ramesh, who lost his brother Ajay in the crash, told The Sun: “I tried to get two seats together, but someone had already got one. Me and Ajay would have been sitting together.

“But I lost his brother in front of my eyes. So now I am constantly thinking ‘Why can’t I save my brother?’

“It’s a miracle I survived. I am okay physically but I feel terrible that I could not save Ajay.”

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with Ramesh following the tragedy, as the country awaits answers from the ongoing investigation.

