A’Ibom community leader shoots sister over argument

By Egufe Yafugborhi

POLICE in Akwa Ibom State have arrested Chief Friday Umoren, Village Head of Ibagwa, Abak Local Government Area of the state for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his sister, Unwana Inyang, on the head.

Akwa Ibom State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, said a relative alerted the command on the situation, prompting the suspect’s arrest.

John in a statement, yesterday, said: “On September 6, operatives of the command received a report of attempted murder filed by a man (name withheld) that his brother, Chief Umoren, Village Head of Ibagwa, allegedly shot their sister, Unwana Inyang, 32yrs, on the head with a gun.

“The victim was immediately taken to a Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition. Police responded to the scene, and the suspect, Chief Umoren, was arrested and taken into custody.

A long single-barrel gun believed to have been used in the assault was recovered from his possession.