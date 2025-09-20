AGN Scribe, Yakubu salutes Tinubu’s commitment to creative sector development

The National Secretary of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Abubakar Yakubu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the growth of the nation’s creative sector, describing it as a bold step towards economic diversification.

Yakubu made the remarks during a media chat in Abuja, noting that the president’s Renewed Hope agenda was already reflecting in the creative industry. He emphasized that while previous administrations gave little attention to the sector, Tinubu broke new ground with the establishment of a stand-alone Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy in 2023.

“With the creation of the historic stand-alone ministry, the entertainment industry and the creative economy at large in Nigeria have received unprecedented government involvement and guidance,” Yakubu said.

He recalled that Tinubu had shown support for the arts during his tenure as governor of Lagos State, adding that his decision to create a separate ministry underscored his belief in inclusivity and creativity.

“He understands the role of creativity and how the world is changing, with creative talents now driving global development. He has so far demonstrated this by building the right environment in the form of good policy direction and infrastructure for creativity to thrive in Nigeria,” he added.

Yakubu also lauded the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, for her passion and dedication to implementing the administration’s reforms. He pointed to her support during the formal opening of AGN’s national office in Abuja as a demonstration of genuine interest in the welfare of creatives.

“With our National Secretariat now in the nation’s capital, we hope to work closely with all relevant authorities to ensure that the industry contributes more to GDP and creates jobs for Nigeria’s teeming talents,” he said.

Yakubu, who has served as AGN National Secretary for six years, is vying for the position of National President in the guild’s forthcoming election. He said his experience in stabilizing the guild and championing unity after challenging times had prepared him to lead the body at a higher level.

If elected, Yakubu, a graduate of Dramatic Arts from Ahmadu Bello University, would become the first thespian from northern Nigeria to head AGN in its over 25-year history—a development many industry stakeholders have described as timely for inclusive representation in Nollywood.