Again, armed herders kill two in Benue community

File photo

By Peter Duru

Two middle-aged men, identified as Tersee Ama and Anthony Embara, have been reportedly killed in an ambush by suspected armed herdsmen at Abaji community, Kpav Council Ward, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area LGA, of Benue State.

The attack came just one week after a similar incident claimed the lives of several security personnel at the Agu Centre in the same Katsina-Ala LGA.

A source in the area disclosed that the victims were attacked over the weekend by the marauders while on the way back from a neighbouring community where they attended an event.

He stated that the marauders who had been roaming communities in the LGA disappeared after attacking and killing their victims.

He said: “We heard that the young men were coming back from an event at about 4pm when they ran into an ambush by the armed men suspected to be herdsmen.

“The two young men were shot and killed on the spot by the marauders. They were discovered by people who dashed to the scene after hearing the sounds of gunshots.

“After killing their victims, the armed men disappeared from the area. That is the pattern they have adopted recently, and it is quite unfortunate.

“The victims were taken to the General Hospital Katsina-Ala where they were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at the mortuary.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent Udeme Edet, could not be reached.

Vanguard News