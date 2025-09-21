AFRILAND, MADILAS FIRE: ISPON calls for compliance with building codes

By Joy Aliyu

Following the fire outbreak at Afriland Tower and Madilas Market in Lagos State, the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria, ISPON, has said the incident showed the need for robust evacuation plans, well-maintained fire safety equipment for occupants of high-rise buildings

.

ISPON said equipment such as sprinklers, alarms, extinguishers and hydrants, as well as periodic fire drills were needed in such places to help in such situations.

President of ISPON, Dr Udezi Stephen, in a statement, however, expressed sadness over the development and extended condolences to the families of those affected.

The statement reads: “We commend the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, emergency responders, and security agencies for their swift intervention, which helped to limit the scale of the disaster. Their dedication underscores the importance of effective emergency response procedures in crisis situations.



This tragedy highlights the critical necessity of robust evacuation plans, well-maintained fire safety equipment such as sprinklers, alarms, extinguishers, and hydrants, as well as periodic fire drills and safety training for occupants of high-rise buildings.

“It also calls for attention to the need for strict compliance with building codes, safety audits, and risk assessments that place human life and public safety above all else.

“As Nigeria’s foremost professional body on safety matters, ISPON reaffirms its commitment to supporting government, regulators, and private sector stakeholders in strengthening fire prevention systems, emergency preparedness, and disaster response capacity. We shall continue to champion.



safety awareness, training, and certification to ensure that tragedies of this nature are prevented in the future.”