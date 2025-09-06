6 most expensive phones ever sold

By Adewale Adesewa



In the world of luxury technology, some phones are expensive and transcend their purpose as communication devices to become symbols of wealth and exclusivity.

The six most expensive phones ever sold are not celebrated for their software or features but for the extraordinary materials and craftsmanship behind them, pushing prices into the millions.

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond



The Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond, valued at an astonishing $48.5 million, holds the crown as the most expensive phone ever made. This device is encrusted with a massive pink diamond on its rear panel and is coated in 24-carat gold. The phone itself functions just like a standard iPhone 6, but what makes it worth nearly $50 million is the rarity of the pink diamond, considered one of the rarest gemstones on Earth. Its price reflects exclusivity, as only one was made, owned by a billionaire.

iPhone 5 Black Diamond



The iPhone 5 Black Diamond, worth $15.3 million, is one of the most luxurious smartphones ever made, designed by Stuart Hughes with a solid gold chassis, over 600 flawless white diamonds, and a rare 26-carat black diamond replacing the home button; commissioned by a wealthy Chinese businessman who supplied the black diamond from his own collection, the phone retains the standard features of a regular iPhone 5, but its immense value lies in its rare gemstones, precious metals, and bespoke craftsmanship, making it less a gadget and more a unique status symbol and investment piece in the world of luxury technology.

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4s Elite Gold



Next on the list is the Stuart Hughes iPhone 4s Elite Gold, priced at $9.4 million. This luxury smartphone is built with 24-carat solid gold, weighing 100 grams, and studded with more than 500 flawless diamonds. Its standout feature is an 8.6-carat single-cut diamond home button, which alone would be worth millions. Despite its dazzling appearance, the phone runs like a regular iPhone 4s, reminding buyers that the real value lies in the gemstones and craftsmanship.

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose



At $8 million, the Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition follows closely. Created for only two buyers worldwide, this edition showcases 500 diamonds totaling over 100 carats, with the Apple logo crafted from rose gold and set with 53 diamonds. While technologically identical to a standard iPhone 4, the device’s value comes from the bespoke artistry, the high-carat diamonds, and its extreme rarity.

Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme



The Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme, worth $3.2 million, is another dazzling creation by Stuart Hughes. This model features 271 grams of 22-carat solid gold and 136 diamonds, including a rare 7.1-carat diamond for its navigation button. What sets this apart is the extensive use of gold and diamond accents across the phone, making it more of a jewelry masterpiece than a tech gadget, although it retains all the basic functions of the iPhone 3GS.

iPhone 3G King’s Button



Worth $2.5 million, the iPhone 3G King’s Button was designed by Austrian jeweler Peter Aloisson. The phone’s body is crafted from a combination of yellow, white, and rose gold, adorned with 138 brilliant-cut diamonds. Its most striking feature is the 6.6-carat diamond that replaces the traditional home button. The device functions as a normal iPhone 3G, but the sheer luxury of its design elevates it to the status of a collectible art piece.

Vanguard News