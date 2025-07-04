4 most expensive samsung phones

Samsung is a massive global brand and a leading innovator in the smartphone industry, renowned for producing some of the most advanced and expensive phones on the market.

Their phones excel in all categories such as design, battery life, and performance.

In this article, we list and highlight the most expensive Samsung phones:

1. Galaxy S24 Ultra



The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most expensive standard Samsung phone in 2025—and for good reason. It boasts several high-end features, including a powerful 200MP high-resolution camera with AI-powered enhancements, a 5,000mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The phone also features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This flagship device launched at a price of $1,299.99.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6



The Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched with a base price of $1,899. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6.3-inch cover display, and a 7.6-inch main display—both with 120Hz refresh rates. Other highlights include S Pen support, 5G connectivity, and AI-powered tools such as Circle to Search and Live Translate.

3. Galaxy Z Fold 2



The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 7.6-inch foldable main display and a 6.2-inch cover screen. It comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 5G support, and a 4,500mAh battery. Charging options include 25W wired and 11W wireless charging. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor provides biometric security.

4. Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB – $1,799.99)



The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was released on August 11, 2023. The base model features 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, a 7.6-inch main display, and a 6.2-inch cover display. According to TechRadar, it stands out for its slim design, multitasking capabilities, and flagship performance.

