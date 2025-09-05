5 costly mistakes Nigerians in the diaspora make when buying property back home

For many Nigerians in the diaspora, owning property back home is both a financial investment and an emotional anchor.

It symbolises a future return, a family inheritance, or a way to stay connected to their roots. Yet, countless stories of fraud, land disputes, and unfinished projects highlight how risky the process can be if handled carelessly.

According to Vanguard News, property-related fraud remains a major challenge for Nigerians abroad, with many losing millions to scams, fake land titles, and unreliable agents.

Below are the most common mistakes Nigerians abroad make when buying property back home — and how to avoid them.

1. Relying Solely on Family and Friends

Many Nigerians abroad entrust relatives or close friends to handle property transactions on their behalf. While some arrangements work, too often they end in disappointment. Vanguard has reported several cases where funds sent home were mismanaged or diverted, leaving buyers stranded with incomplete projects.

Solution: Always work with verified professionals — registered estate surveyors, lawyers, or accredited developers — instead of relying solely on informal arrangements.

2. Failing to Verify Land Titles and Ownership

Fake or disputed land titles are rampant in Nigeria. Unscrupulous agents often sell land they do not own or resell the same parcel to multiple buyers. In Lagos and Abuja, for example, land-grabbing syndicates (commonly called “omo onile” in the southwest) are notorious for reselling property. Several reports have been published on how entire families abroad were defrauded through forged documents.

Solution: Engage a property lawyer to conduct a search at the Land Registry. This confirms the authenticity of land titles and ensures there are no encumbrances.

3. Overlooking Due Diligence on Developers

From abandoned housing estates to unapproved projects, many diaspora buyers fall victim to flashy marketing without verifying the developer’s credentials. According to reports, several projects collapse mid-way, leaving investors stranded.

Solution: Research the developer’s track record. Visit past projects, check regulatory approvals, and read reviews from other buyers before committing funds.

4. Paying in Full Without Legal Documentation

Some buyers rush to pay for property without insisting on a purchase agreement, deed of assignment, or governor’s consent. This makes it difficult to prove ownership if disputes arise. In this case, buyers lost property rights simply because they failed to secure proper documentation.

Solution: Never release full payment until all legal documents are signed, stamped, and registered.

5. Ignoring Location Risks and Infrastructure

Diaspora buyers sometimes purchase land or houses in underdeveloped areas, expecting rapid appreciation. While land banking can be profitable, poor access roads, lack of electricity, or proximity to flood-prone zones can turn investments into liabilities. Vanguard recently reported how flooding in Lagos and other cities destroyed properties bought without adequate risk assessment.

Solution: Visit the site personally (or hire an independent inspector), consider environmental risks, and check urban development plans before buying.

What to do

Buying property in Nigeria is possible — and many diaspora Nigerians have done it successfully. But avoiding costly mistakes requires caution, due diligence, and reliance on verified professionals, not blind trust.

As Vanguard consistently advises through its property and real estate coverage, every buyer should treat transactions as seriously as any international investment: check documents, verify ownership, and always insist on legal protection.