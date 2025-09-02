44th Olubadan coronation c’ttee unveils week-long events

By Laolu Elijah & Adeola Badru

IBADAN— IN preparation for the installation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, a committee set up for the ceremony has held its inaugural meeting.

The meeting was presided over by a former National President of the Central Council of Ibadan indigenes, CCII, Chief Bayo Oyero.

The meeting, which had the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Demola Ojo in attendance deliberated on the September 26 event.

During the meeting, a one-week Programme of activities was agreed upon.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a statement stated that the programme will start on Monday, September 22 with an Interdenominational service at the Olubadan Palace Oke Aremo, to be organised by the Central Council for Ibadan Indegines, CCII.

This will be followed with Cultural Day on Tuesday promoted by the CCII and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the release, there will be a Coronation Lecture to be delivered by Prof. Toyin Falola.

Thursday will witness Mega Praise worship at the Civic Centre Idi Ape, while on Friday, the Coronation of the new Olubadan will take place at Mapo Hall.

The Commissioner said that the Inaugural meeting was attended by representatives of the Olubadan who included the Asipa Olubadan designate, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, Chief Nureni Adisa and Chief Adeola Oloko, Media Aide to the Olubadan.

Recall that after the nomination of Oba Ladoja by the Olubadan in council, Governor Seyi Makinde approved their nomination.