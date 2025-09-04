4 Samsung phones with 6,000mAh battery

By Awobiyi Oluwaseyifunmi

In an era where many Android phones struggle to keep up with the daily demands of users, Samsung continues to shine as a dependable choice.

Known for its durability, performance, and competitive pricing, the Korean tech giant has consistently delivered devices that cater to both high-end and budget-conscious users.

While Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series and foldable Z series often dominate headlines, the company’s mid-range and budget-friendly options—including the A, M, and F series—are proving equally impressive, particularly when it comes to battery life.

One of the most sought-after features in today’s smartphones is long-lasting power, and Samsung is meeting this need with a line of devices equipped with massive 6,000 mAh batteries.

These devices ensure that users can go well beyond a single day of intensive use without reaching for a charger.

Here are four Samsung phones that stand out for their impressive battery capacity:

1. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G



The Galaxy M15 5G comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, a Super AMOLED display, and reliable all-around performance. Its combination of power and affordability makes it an excellent choice for budget-conscious users who want a phone that can handle daily tasks without compromise.

2. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G



The F15 5G also boasts a 6,000 mAh battery and features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. With a 50MP main camera, this device offers strong functionality and photography capabilities at a wallet-friendly price, making it a versatile option for everyday use.

3. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G



Designed for heavy users, the Galaxy M35 5G pairs its 6,000 mAh battery with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and a vapor cooling chamber. This combination allows the phone to maintain peak performance even during intensive tasks, such as gaming or multitasking.

4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G



The Galaxy M34 5G blends durability and power, featuring a 6,000 mAh battery, a 120Hz display protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and a 50MP main camera. It’s ideal for users seeking a robust device capable of handling demanding applications while remaining resilient against everyday wear and tear.

Vanguard News