4 Samsung phones make top 10 best-selling smartphones in 2025

The global market for phones saw some familiar faces dominating the charts in the second quarter of 2025.

Analyst firm Counterpoint has just released its ranking of the best-selling smartphones worldwide, and Apple and Samsung continue to lead the race — with a surprise entry from Xiaomi’s Redmi brand.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 best-selling smartphones for Q2 2025:

iPhone 16

Apple’s latest flagship holds on to the crown as the best-selling smartphone worldwide, just as it did in Q1 2025. The iPhone 16’s balance of performance, battery life, and ecosystem integration makes it the most popular choice globally.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple’s most premium model takes second place again this quarter. The 16 Pro Max remains the go-to for users seeking a large display, top-tier cameras, and the best that Apple Silicon has to offer.

iPhone 16 Pro

Completing an Apple clean sweep of the top three is the iPhone 16 Pro. Its slightly smaller size compared to the Pro Max attracts users who want flagship performance without the bulk.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung claims the fourth spot with its affordable Galaxy A16 5G. This midrange phone continues to win over price-conscious buyers who still want solid performance and 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A06 4G

Following closely is the Galaxy A06 4G, proving that even 4G phones still have a huge market — especially in regions where 5G adoption is still slow.

iPhone 16e

Apple’s most budget-friendly model in the iPhone 16 series lands in sixth place, appealing to customers looking for a more affordable entry point into the iOS ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy A16 4G

Samsung’s 4G variant of the Galaxy A16 grabs the seventh spot, showing strong demand in developing markets where 4G still dominates.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung’s top flagship for 2025 comes in eighth, attracting power users and those seeking the ultimate Android experience.

Redmi 14C 4G

The only non-Apple, non-Samsung device on the list is Xiaomi’s Redmi 14C 4G. Its low price and decent specs have made it a hit in markets like India, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

iPhone 15

Rounding out the top ten is last year’s iPhone 15, which has dropped six spots compared to the previous quarter but remains a strong seller, particularly for users upgrading from older iPhones.

