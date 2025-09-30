30-minute exercise slashes cancer cell growth – Study

By Sola Ogundipe

A new study from Edith Cowan University (ECU) has revealed that just 30 minutes of vigorous exercise—either resistance training or high-intensity interval training—can reduce cancer cell growth by up to 30 percent. The research, led by PhD candidate Francesco Bettariga, focused on myokines, proteins released by muscles during exercise that possess anti-cancer properties.

The study found that a single workout session significantly boosted myokine levels, even in breast cancer survivors whose bodies have been compromised by treatment.

Blood samples taken before, immediately after, and 30 minutes post-exercise showed a 20–30 per cent reduction in cancer cell proliferation due to the surge in myokines. While this effect has been observed in healthy individuals, Bettariga’s study is among the first to confirm similar benefits in cancer survivors.

The research also explored how consistent exercise improves body composition, reducing fat mass and increasing lean muscle – key factors in lowering inflammation, a known driver of cancer recurrence and mortality.

Fat tissue releases inflammatory markers that can fuel tumour growth and suppress immune function. Exercise, by reshaping body composition, helps neutralise this threat.

Quick fixes to reduce fat mass, such as dieting alone, would not have the same beneficial effects. Bettariga emphasised that weight loss without exercise fails to preserve muscle mass and does not stimulate the production of beneficial myokines.

This study adds to a growing body of evidence positioning exercise as medicine – not just for prevention, but as a therapeutic tool during and after cancer treatment. With implications for treatment protocols worldwide, these findings could help redefine survivorship and recovery.

You never want to reduce your weight without exercising, because you need to build or preserve muscle mass and produce these chemicals, which you can’t do through just diet alone.

Whether you’re a cancer survivor or simply health-conscious, the message is clear: 30 minutes of sweat could be a powerful shield against cancer.