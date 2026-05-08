8 ways to reduce your risk of cancer

Cancer cells

By Enitan Abdultawab

Cancer is one of the leading global health challenges, but medical experts and health organisations say a significant number of cases can be prevented through simple lifestyle changes and risk reduction strategies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 30% and 50% of cancers can be prevented by avoiding key risk factors and adopting healthier habits.

Below are evidence-based ways experts say people can lower their risk:

Avoid tobacco in all forms

Health authorities consistently identify tobacco use as the single biggest preventable cause of cancer worldwide. Smoking and smokeless tobacco are linked to multiple cancers, including lung, mouth, throat, and bladder cancer.

Limit alcohol intake

Alcohol consumption is linked to several cancers, including liver, breast, and colon cancer. Experts recommend reducing intake or avoiding alcohol entirely to lower risk.

Eat a healthy, balanced diet

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, and fibre while limiting processed foods, red meat, and excess sugar is linked with lower cancer risk. WHO notes that healthy eating patterns play a major role in prevention.

Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity helps regulate hormones, reduce inflammation, and maintain healthy body weight — all factors that lower cancer risk. Even moderate daily activity is considered beneficial.

Maintain a healthy body weight

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of several cancers, including breast, colon, liver, and kidney cancers. Experts say maintaining a balanced weight through diet and exercise reduces long-term risk.

Get vaccinated against cancer-related infections

Vaccines such as Hepatitis B and HPV help prevent infections that can lead to liver and cervical cancers. WHO highlights vaccination as a key preventive tool in cancer control.

Protect yourself from infections and unsafe practices

Certain infections, including hepatitis viruses and HPV, increase cancer risk. Safe sex practices and avoiding contact with contaminated blood or unsterile equipment help reduce exposure.

Go for regular medical check-ups and screenings

Early detection through screenings (such as for cervical, breast, and colon cancers) greatly improves treatment success and can prevent progression of disease.