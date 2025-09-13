By Clifford Ndujihe

Ochiagha Reagan Ufomba, former Abia State Governorship Candidate and National Convener of The Nigerian Project, TNP, in this chat speaks on the vision behind the revival of the group one year after, and pressing national issues ranging from the economy to security, and the 2027 elections among others.

Many Nigerians have lost faith in political movements. What makes TNP’s vision different from others?

That loss of faith is understandable. Too often, political structures have been reduced to ladders for personal ambition rather than platforms for service. What makes TNP different is our deliberate commitment to ideology. We are not built around an individual, but around a shared national vision.

Our vision is to transform Nigeria into a nation where merit, justice, and opportunity are guaranteed, regardless of tribe, faith, or status. We are building an institution that will outlive personalities and resist capture by selfish interests. For us, leadership is not about occupying office, but about inspiring trust, uniting a divided people, and setting Nigeria on a path of sustainable growth.

What concrete achievements can you point to in one year of TNP’s revival and what are your objectives in the next two years?

In only one year, TNP has achieved what others could not in a decade. First, we reactivated our structures down to the polling unit level nationwide, bringing back old members and attracting new converts who had lost hope in politics.

Second, we convened dialogues with young professionals, women, civil society, and faith leaders, ensuring inclusiveness and reflecting Nigeria’s diversity.

Third, we restored credibility to political discourse by rejecting money politics. Our members are true believers in the Nigerian Project. When we revived TNP, many said, “another group will come and go.” But today, our parable of the sower is taking root—seeds planted on fertile soil are already sprouting in ideas, alliances, and renewed hope.

Finally, we established a reputation for issue-based politics.

Our short-term objective is to consolidate our organizational strength nationwide—expanding grassroots networks, training our members, and ensuring every Nigerian feels ownership of the movement.

Second, we aim to shape national conversations around policies, not personalities. Nigerians must debate how to fix the economy, reform elections, improve education, secure the nation, and empower women and youth. TNP wants to lead those conversations with clarity and courage.

Third, we will build alliances that will shape the 2027 elections. We are not naïve; we know politics in Nigeria requires collaboration. But ours will be based on values not transactions.

TNP belongs to Nigerians. Ideologically, it grew from the campaign structure of General Ibrahim Babangida in the early 2000s, and today it has been revived by his admirers and followers—now broadened into a truly national movement.

We are preparing for 2027 with two guiding principles: credibility and impact. Whether TNP fields its own candidates or forms alliances, one truth is clear: Nigeria cannot afford business as usual in 2027.

If we present candidates, they will emerge from transparent processes, not imposition. If we align, it will be with partners who share our values, not opportunistic alliances of convenience. Ultimately, 2027 is not about TNP alone—it is about the future of Nigeria. We are determined to ensure the right leadership emerges, whether under our direct banner or through strategic cooperation.

What is your take on Nigeria’s economy?

Nigeria’s economic crisis is the result of decades of mismanagement, over-reliance on oil, and failure to diversify. TNP’s economic philosophy rests on three pillars: opportunity creation, productivity, and shared prosperity.

Government in a developing economy must be both the biggest employer and the greatest enabler of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Nigeria must produce what it consumes and consume what it produces. Agriculture, manufacturing, and technology are the three sectors we must aggressively expand. That is why TNP is studying models for free trade zones, agro-industrial parks, and AfCFTA-driven regional trade hubs.

Growth must not enrich a few while millions languish. Our policies will ensure wealth circulates through fair taxation, social safety nets, and investment in public goods like healthcare and education.

Our approach combines the discipline of IBBnomics with the boldness of Keynesian economics—adapted to Nigeria’s unique realities.

Insecurity remains Nigeria’s biggest challenge. How would TNP approach it?

Security is not just about bullets and boots—it is about justice, fairness, and opportunity.

TNP will reform security on three levels: intelligence & technology; security personnel; and root causes.

We will invest in surveillance, data analysis, and drones to outsmart criminal networks; ensure better training, modern equipment, and improved welfare. A hungry or demoralized soldier cannot win a war; and tackle the root causes.

Most violence thrives where poverty, unemployment, and injustice prevail. We will tackle this through job creation, community policing, and dialogue with marginalised groups.

For example, the entire South-East has suffered due to the incarceration of one man. It is time to review the implications of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention and similar cases.

We want a Nigeria where no child grows up with the sound of gunfire as a lullaby. Security is not just about protecting lives, but about restoring dignity.

That concern is fair but misplaced. TNP is not a party of billionaires funding themselves into power. Ours is an ideology anchored on patriotism.

We are building a people-driven, not money-driven, structure. Nigeria cannot change if politics continues to be led by godfathers who see public office as an investment. We have succeeded in making money a secondary issue. Elitism has no place in TNP. Our strength comes from the market woman, the farmer, the student, the civil servant, the professional—and yes, even the elite, but only those committed to giving back, not taking.

Why should Nigerians believe TNP won’t disappoint like others before?

We are different in structure, philosophy, and practice. Most platforms rise and fall on personalities, but TNP is institutional. We are building rules, not bending them. We are training leaders, not worshipping them.

We are also open to scrutiny. That is why we are here today, answering questions. We do not shy away from accountability. Nigerians should judge us not by promises, but by consistency of action.

We may not have all the answers, but we have the sincerity and courage to confront Nigeria’s challenges head-on. That is the foundation of trust.

Is IBB funding you?

No. What he provides is ideological nourishment. We draw from his statesmanship, his political bureaux, his economic and electoral reforms, his vision in building Abuja, and his record in supervising the freest and fairest election in our history. We also recall landmark projects, including the Fourth Mainland Bridge. In TNP, we are drawing comparisons and feeding à la carte on the best of that legacy