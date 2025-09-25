2027: Ondo monarchs drum support for Tinubu’s re-election

— As GMT Organises Free Medical Outreach in 3 Senatorial Districts

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AKURE – Traditional rulers in Ondo State have declared support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers and Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the Ondo State chapter of the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT).

The group was in Owo to organise a health initiative tagged Jigi Asiwaju Free Medical Outreach for residents of Owo and Ose Federal Constituency. The outreach, which has also been held across the three senatorial districts of the state, provided free check-ups, eye tests, eyeglasses, and medications to thousands of beneficiaries.

Oba Ogunoye commended President Tinubu’s performance so far and promised that traditional rulers in the state would mobilise support for his second-term bid.

“Nigerians are already reaping the benefits of his administration. I know for a fact that President Bola Tinubu is consciously improving Nigeria, and we are glad for it. Since we are all benefitting from his government now, when the time comes, he is eminently qualified for a second term in office. We will reward him accordingly,” he said.

The monarch listed some of the government’s achievements as economic stabilisation, improved foreign reserves, better security, more stable power supply, and steady fuel availability.

“The economy is upscale and improving, our reserves are growing, security is better, the power sector is improving, and fuel supply has stabilised. People no longer queue endlessly for fuel, and the cost has come down. For all these, Nigerians will be ready to reward the government,” he added.

Earlier, the Director-General of GMT, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, explained that the essence of the outreach was to spread awareness of President Tinubu’s achievements in the past two years.

“Mr. President cannot be everywhere, but it is our duty to spread the message of what he has achieved in infrastructure, health, transport, sports, and more. This outreach, sponsored by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, gives thousands of people access to free medical care,” Ogunleye said.

The Secretary-General of GMT, Rasheed Badmus, and Director of Women’s Affairs, Olamide Falana, also stressed that Tinubu’s administration deserved encouragement. Falana noted that the outreach was designed to meet pressing needs in communities, particularly in Owo and Ose local government areas.

“We are reaching about 1,000 people here, and we will extend this across Ondo State. President Tinubu hit the ground running from his first day in office. He understands Nigeria’s challenges and is providing solutions,” she said.

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Kola Olawoye, described the programme as being in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Eyes are one of the most important organs, and this programme brings relief across party lines. We are grateful to Minister Tunji-Ojo for making this possible. By 2027, when President Tinubu begins his second term, Nigerians will see even greater progress in health, education, and agriculture,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, 68-year-old Raphael Adeboye, expressed gratitude for the initiative, saying many elderly people had given up on seeking treatment for eye problems due to financial constraints.

“This gesture has restored hope to us,” he said.