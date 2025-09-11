2024 budget, 80% implemented —Edun

….as Reps quiz ministers on 2024–2025 appropriation act performance

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The Minister of Finance Wale Edun on Wednesday revealed that as of September 2025, about 80 per cent of the 2024 budget had been executed.

This is also as the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations held a closed-door session with the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, to review the pace of implementation of the 2024–2025 Appropriation Act.

Briefing journalists after the meeting at the National Assembly, Committee Chairman, Rep. Abubakar Bichi (APC–Kano), said Nigerians were concerned about budget performance and the National Assembly had a duty to ensure accountability.

“We engaged the Ministers of Finance and Budget; both acknowledged our concerns and assured us of their commitment. They promised that before the year ends, Nigerians will begin to see more visible results. We will continue to monitor closely,” Bichi said.

Speaking, the Minister said that: “Implementation is at about 80 per cent. Since the National Assembly extended the 2024 budget till December, it is still running. We also reviewed the 2025 budget, with special focus on grassroots projects and infrastructure like roads and irrigation that directly impact citizens,” Edun said, adding that there was no plan yet for a supplementary budget.

“As is customary, we reviewed the budget performance, looked at 2024, basically overall it’s around 80 per cent. And as you know, the budget for 2024 was extended by the National Assembly till December, so it is still running, it is still a work in progress.

“And likewise, we looked at what is happening in 2025, and we put heads together to ensure that particularly the projects that touch the grassroots, that provide support, resources, and facilities, like irrigation and other infrastructure projects at the grassroots level, are focused on and are given adequate attention and priority.”

So discussion is on ongoing implementation of the budget faithfully and fully.”

On concerns over additional spending, Edun clarified that there was no discussion on a supplementary budget for 2025.

Budget Minister Bagudu noted that lawmakers commended the Tinubu administration’s respect for the National Assembly and its reform efforts.

“The National Assembly has supported all major reform initiatives, including tax reforms which are already yielding results. Today’s engagement helped identify areas for improvement,” Bagudu stated