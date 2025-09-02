2 die in plane crash

Germany’s flag

Two people were killed when a light aircraft crashed in western Germany, local police said on Monday.

According to a police statement, the ultralight plane went missing overnight, failing to land as scheduled at Bitburg airfield on Sunday evening.

Radar contact with the aircraft was lost.

Police and firefighters located the crashed plane and the bodies of the two occupants early in the morning. It was in a field around 6 kilometres north of Bitburg, a town near the border with Luxembourg.

The identities of the victims and the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

