Breaking: Tobi Amusan clinches silver at World Championships in Tokyo

Nigeria’s sprint queen, Tobi Amusan, delivered a sensational performance in the women’s 100m hurdles final at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships, clinching silver with a blazing 12.29s finish.

The race was won by Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji, who set a new National Record of 12.24s to claim gold, while USA’s Grace Stark secured bronze in 12.34s.

Fellow American Masai Russell narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth in 12.44s.

More details to come…

